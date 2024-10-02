Going Yard: Home Run Derby is the event of every '90s kid's dreams
By Tyler Reed
If you grew up in the '90s, chances are there is at least a part of you that loves Major League Baseball. The reason behind that is that the home run was the focal point of the sport. Yes, the long ball created a mass following for the MLB and created one of, if not the most important storylines in all of baseball with the home run record chase in 1998.
Time has passed, and now the MLB is pretending they don't long for the days when the guys were using juice and blasting balls to the moon. However, a chance to relive the glory days one more time is happening. Yes, a home run derby filled with names from yesteryear is finally happening!
Going Yard Baseball presents fans with the opportunity to see some of their favorites take the ball deep once again. Yes, the event is even being shared by the MLB. Small world, huh?
"Join us here at Constellation Field on Saturday, October 5 and experience the Going Yard Home Run Derby! Come see Jose Canseco, Mr. 40/40, Andruw Jones, Rafael Palmiero, Eric Sim (aka King of JUCO), Johnny Manziel, RiFF RAFF, Diego Lopes and many other celebrities and former professional athletes battle it out in a home run derby at Constellation Field! This spectacle of America's Pastime will include many special guests, including Ric Flair, Amber Rose, Bob Menery, Robert O'Neill, and entertainment capped off with postgame fireworks - don't miss out on a night of fun for the entire family! Get your tickets now!
WHEN: Saturday, October 5, 2024 | 5 PM Gates / 6:45 PM Opening Ceremony / 7:00 PM Derby Starts / 10:00 PM Event Ends
WHERE: Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, TX 77498)
TICKETS: Prices vary by seating section; hit the Buy Tickets link below for details.* / Kids 3 and under FREE
PARKING: $15 per vehicle
*Ticket fees apply."
The list of names in attendance for this event is enough to drop your jaw to the floor. Baseball is so back, baby!
