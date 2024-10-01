Roundup: Davante Adams, Ryan Williams and a new Kawhi Leonard meme
By Evan Bleier
After a strong finish to September, The Big Lead's Roundup is back to get October started on the right foot...Let's go......Kawhi Leonard created another legendary meme during Clippers media day...The Raiders are reportedly open to trading star wide receiver Davante Adams...Speaking of star WRs, Ryan Williams's NIL valuation doubled after his viral game for Alabama...LeBron James and son Bronny have a tentative date for their history-making game for LA...New Dallas Maverick Klay Thompson discussed life after the Warriors...The biggest headlines from Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season...Aaron Rodgers is "so excited" for Cal hosting ESPN's College GameDay...Royals phenom Bobby Witt Jr. is ready to lead KC into the MLB playoffs against the Orioles...Canadian man Mike Jack took home his 17th world record for hot pepper eating...How a royal wedding became the world's biggest beer festival...The PGA Tour-LIV Golf match and Tiger Woods’ potential return highlight golf events worth watching to end 2024...The best video games of 2024 so far...Draymond Green is already fighting with the media...The Clippers will be in charge of the only bar in California allowed to serve until 4 a.m...Fat Bear Week was delayed after a large bear killed a rival bear
