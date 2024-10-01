Chicago Bulls to hold 'Derrick Rose weekend' in honor of former MVP
By Joe Lago
Derrick Rose's chances of being elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame was a popular topic before he announced his retirement last Thursday.
He'll become eligible for the Hall in four years when he hits the ballot for the first time. But if he never joins the all-time greats in Springfield, Massachusetts, the three-time NBA All-Star will always be a legend in his hometown.
The Chicago Bulls will make sure their former star point guard is given the GOAT treatment when another of Rose's former clubs, the New York Knicks, visit the United Center on Saturday, January 4, Shams Charania reported Tuesday.
"It's basically going to be Derrick Rose weekend in Chicago," Charania said on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Rose played 15 years in the NBA, but he made his biggest impact with the Bulls, who drafted him first overall in 2008. He won Rookie of the Year in 2009 and won the league's MVP award just two seasons later at the age of 22.
During Rose's eight years in Chicago, the Bulls made the postseason seven straight seasons. However, a torn ACL suffered in the 2012 playoffs changed his career arc toward becoming one of the game's all-time great point guards.
All three of Rose's All-Star selections came in his first four years while in Chicago. Bulls fans can wonder what might have been, but his status as a Windy City hoops legend was etched a long time ago.
Charania reported that it's only a matter of time before Rose's No. 1 jersey will be retired by the Bulls franchise.
"It's still TBD on his jersey retirement," Charania said. "But that jersey No. 1 is unofficially retired there."
