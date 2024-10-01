Davante Adams' potential destinations after requesting trade from Raiders
By Joe Lago
First, Antonio Pierce liked an Instagram post about Davante Adams trade rumors, and the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly started gauging interest from teams. Then the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver requested a trade to continue the franchise's latest soap opera.
That's how the Raiders' latest internal chaos reached the point of having to part with their most talented offensive playmaker. It's just another season of turmoil for the Silver and Black under Mark Davis' ownership.
RELATED: Davante Adams requests trade from Raiders after team began seeking deal
The Raiders are seeking at least one second-round pick in a potential swap, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. As far as the best trade partners for team and player, here are the most sensible destinations for the 31-year-old playmaker.
1. New York Jets
Adams seemed to hint at a reunion with Aaron Rodgers whenever a microphone was put in his face this past summer. Who can blame him? He faced a season with either journeyman Gardner Minshew or second-year developmental project Aidan O'Connell at quarterback after new general manager Tom Telesco chose not to trade up for one of the NFL Draft's top quarterback prospects.
Jets wideout Garrett Wilson appears to still be developing chemistry with Rodgers. That wouldn't be an issue with Adams, who had three 100-catch seasons and five double-digit touchdown campaigns with Rodgers during their Green Bay Packers heyday. The all-in Jets can really push their chips into the center of the table by acquiring Adams.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Adams would be the perfect security blanket in the passing game for whoever is at quarterback for the Steelers — Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. He also would be the focus of opposing defenses, freeing up space for George Pickens to thrive.
The Steelers, who lead the AFC North at 3-1, have the defense to contend in the AFC. They could sets their sights even higher with Adams giving teams fits on offense.
3. Washington Commanders
Adams would be an early Christmas present for their budding superstar, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick has been spectacular in leading the surprising Commanders to a 3-1 start that has them atop the NFC East.
The question is whether GM Adam Peters is willing to step on the accelerator with Washington's rebuild. ESPN's Mina Kimes predicted last month that the Commanders — due to Daniels' precociousness — would be "just feisty enough" to trade for Adams and possess enough motivation to "improve the circumstances of their young quarterback." Kimes' vision could come true.
4. New Orleans Saints
This is another reunion scenario for Adams, who would rejoin Derek Carr in New Orleans. The two became best friends while starring at Fresno State, and that close bond brought them together in Las Vegas. Their one season in Raiderland didn't even last the entire 2022 season as Carr became the scapegoat for Josh McDaniels' incompetence during a dreadful 6-11 season.
New Orleans is already facing a salary-cap dilemma next year, but the Saints GM Mickey Loomis could leave that headache for the offseason and embrace the present with Carr throwing Adams open in an NFC South that is surprisingly competitive.
5. Buffalo Bills
Let's get this out of the way: The Raiders will not trade Adams to the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid is desperate for a No. 1 wideout with Rashee Rice injured, but owner Mark Davis wouldn't be able to show his face at Allegiant Stadium if he allowed Adams to be moved to the Silver and Black's most hated rival.
The Bills are also a Super Bowl contender in need of a proven threat in the passing game. They've been cap-strapped, but no trade would be more landscape-altering than Adams joining forces with all-world QB Josh Allen. Bills Mafia would break every folding table in Western New York if GM Brandon Beane swung a deal with the Raiders.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB: Hit king Pete Rose dies at 83, leaves complicated legacy
NFL: Can we please stop with the MNF doubleheaders?
NBA: Kawhi Leonard is at it again (VIDEO)