Jerod Mayo considering benching struggling Patriots running back

By Max Weisman
Something has to change in New England. The once vaunted franchise is now 1-3 for the third straight season and in desperate need of a win. The Patriots lost last week 30-13 to the San Francisco 49ers, and have scored only one touchdown in their previous eight quarters.
One of those changes could come at running back. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has fumbled in each of New England's first four games, and while only two fumbles have been lost it's a worrying trend. According to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is considering benching Stevenson in favor of Antonio Gibson on Sunday.
Two seasons ago, Stevenson proved he should be the starter with a 1,040 yard rushing season and five touchdowns. He followed that up with 619 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season, missing the final five games due to a high ankle sprain. Through the Patriots four games in 2024, Stevenson has 267 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but four fumbles. Those four fumbles already matches a career high, set in 2022. Stevenson played in all 17 games that year.
If Stevenson were to be benched, Antonio Gibson would get the start in his place. New England signed Gibson to a three-year, $11.25 million contract this offseason. He has 155 yards on 29 carries so far for his new team. Gibson's 5.3 yards per attempt is higher than Stevenson's, 4.1 yards per attempt, and he hasn't fumbled once
The Patriots play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday with both teams in need of a win. Miami has looked awful since Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third concussion of his career against the Buffalo Bills, and will likely be starting Tyler Huntley at quarterback.
