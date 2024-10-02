MLB Wild Card Day 1 recap: A good day to be a road team
By Tyler Reed
The MLB Postseason began on Tuesday, with Wild Card matchups in the American and National leagues taking place. On Monday, baseball fans were given a teaser to October ball with the intense doubleheader between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, which saw both teams clinch a playoff berth.
On Tuesday, the vibes were high, as were the emotions when it came to the journey to the World Series. Let's take a closer look at all of the day one action.
Cinderella In The Making
If you're looking for the underdog darling of the MLB Postseason, then look no further than the Detroit Tigers. A magical September catapulted the Tigers into the final playoff spot in the American League, and they didn't disappoint. The Tigers grabbed Game 1 against the Houston Astros 3-1 and have a chance to advance to the divisional round with another win tomorrow.
Don't stop believing in these Tigers!
These O's Ain't Royals
The second home team to fall victim to the road team was the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles dropped a defensive battle to the Kansas City Royals 1-0. While the Orioles finished the game with just as many hits as the Royals (5), it was the Royals who capitalized on getting that lone runner in.
It appears that chaos will occur in a few Game 2's on Wednesday.
Mets, Smash
In a game that created a little bad blood, the New York Mets kept the hot bats coming into Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers, defeating the NL Central champions 8-4. Former Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker let his old team know what was up, driving in two runs and chirping at members of his former team while doing so.
Buckle up; it feels like the Mets-Brewers is going to be overrun with emotion.
Finally, a home team win!
The lone home team to win Game One in the Wild Card is the San Diego Padres. Every team hopes to have one of their players become a legend of the fall. For the Padres, they got two iconic performances from Fernando Tatis Jr. and starting pitcher Michael King.
Tatis got the scoring starting for the Padres in the first inning, nailing a long ball deep to left. The Padres never looked back after that, and with the help of King, they went seven innings and delivered 12 strikeouts. The Padres easily delivered the most impressive performance of day one of the MLB Postseason with their 4-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
