MLB fans disgusted by sponsorship on player's helmets
By Tyler Reed
The MLB Postseason began on Tuesday night. Each Wild Card game in the American and National Leagues began, and the hottest time to be a baseball fan is now. However, baseball fans noticed one thing during the games that had everyone in an uproar. That would be the new shiny advertisement on every batting helmet.
Yes, when you thought you were free of being sold a Whopper or a new medication in between innings, the MLB now has fans staring at an ad every time someone is up to bat. STRAUSS, a German workwear company, has won the bidding to see its logo in the MLB Postseason. A move that isn't winning any fans over.
Fans quickly took to social media to voice their displeasure over the new helmet addition. Nothing says the MLB cares like trying to sell the folks some good-ol' fashion workwear.
Batting helmet ads are here to stay. However, what the league can slap a sponsor on next will be interesting. The bats, home plate, and third base coach are holding a billboard. The possibilities are endless.
Don't you just love ads being shoved in your face?
