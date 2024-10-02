Kay Adams continues to ignite dating rumors with New York Giants star
By Tyler Reed
Kay Adams quickly became one of the biggest names in the NFL media realm. Her time with the NFL Network's Good Morning Football made Adams a star among the fans of the NFL and helped her branch out to create her own show with Up & Adams. However, it isn't just Adams' work that fans are interested in.
Adams knows how to work the side of the fanbase that wants a peek at her personal life. The sports media personality has long had fun teasing her audience about her romantic life, especially with NBA insider Shams Charania. However, now there is a new rumored name in the mix for the heart of Adams.
Adams interviewed New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones over the summer for her show, and fans felt the chemistry between the two. Many started to believe that Adams and Jones were becoming more than friends. A rumor that Adams had a little fun with on a recent episode of her show.
"“You gotta protect your boy, my boy, the world internet thinks he’s my boy,”"- Kay Adams
Adams quickly ended the conversation on a rumored relationship with Jones. While Adams' personal life isn't really anybody's business but her own, the veteran media personality knows which strings to pull to grab everyone's attention.
