Don Johnson celebrates 40th anniversary of Miami Vice with star star-studded tribute
By Tyler Reed
If you were around in the 1980s or the late-1990s for some, then you know a thing or two about how powerful television was. In an era when the only way you could catch a show you missed was to tape it. Television shows were a can't-miss if you wanted to have something to discuss the next day. One of the biggest shows of that era was Miami Vice.
Don Johnson and Phillip Michael Thomas graced your television sets as James Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. The duo would help create one of the most popular shows of any era. Recently, the show celebrated its 40th anniversary, and Johnson took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.
The Miami Vice star shared a look back at the many celebrity guest stars who took part in the show, including Don King, Liam Neeson, Bruce Willis, Ben Stiller, and Julia Roberts. Of course, no one can forget Phil Collins' moment on the show and the iconic moment with his song, In The Air Tonight.
RELATED: Roundup: Davante Adams, Ryan Williams and a new Kawhi Leonard meme
Other shows can and have tried, but nothing is going to make a fella sitting on his couch sucking down a Crystal Pepsi and smacking on some cheese puffs feel more badass than when Miami Vice and Collins linked up for this memorable moment.
Miami Vice was and is one of the biggest shows in television history.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Likely destinations for Devante Adams
NBA: Bulls announce plans for “Derrick Rose Weekend”
CFB: 17-year-old Bama wideout Ryan Williams’ NIL value skyrocketing
MLB: Hit king Pete Rose dies at 83, leaves complicated legacy