Ryan Williams' NIL valuation doubles after viral game
By Max Weisman
Ryan Williams' electrifying game against the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night has reportedly skyrocketed his NIL value. At just 17 years old, Williams may have already had a career-defining moment.
No. 4 Alabama blew a 28-point to No. 2 Georgia in Tuscaloosa Saturday night, but one play after the Crimson Tide relinquished the lead, they struck back. Quarterback Jalen Milroe threw to the sideline where Williams caught the pass, broke free from a Georgia defender, and went the distance. The 75-yard touchdown gave Alabama the lead back and they didn't give it up.
According to Pete Nakos of On3.com, Williams' NIL value almost doubled from $768,000 to $1.5 million following the Crimson Tide's 41-34 win that catapulted them to No. 1 in the AP Poll.
The $1.5 million valuation ranks 14th among college athletes. For comparison, Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier are both at $1.5 million in their respective valuations.
Williams, who was born on February 9, 2007, has gained over 96,000 followers on Instagram since the game. He's even getting shoutouts from more famous family members.
It seems talent runs strongly in the Williams family. In the game of the college football year, so far, Williams hauled in six receptions for 177 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He now has 462 yards and five touchdowns on 16 receptions this season. He's tied for second in the SEC in touchdowns.
Williams' performance against Georgia will be hard to top, but he'll look to do that when Alabama travels to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4:15.
