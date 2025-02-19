Shedeur Sanders reveals his favorite team to play with on Madden
By Tyler Reed
Shedeur Sanders is one of the many names anticipating when they will hear their name called during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, transferring to the program after his father, Deion Sanders, took the head coaching position.
Now, Sanders is hoping to be one of the top names called in the NFL Draft and will likely be a top name taken with so many quarterback-needy teams picking early.
Recently, Sanders was seen in a clip discussing Madden. Sanders mentioned there's one team he plays with every time he plays the game: that would be the Cleveland Browns.
Dawg Pound fans may be excited to hear that there are still quarterbacks who want to play with the franchise.
It's no secret that being the quarterback for the Browns has been one of the most cursed positions since the team returned to the NFL in 1999.
Currently, the team has a long-term quarterback contract with Deshaun Watson. However, an Achilles injury last season for Watson may have the team thinking about the future.
Names like Tim Couch, Brandon Weeden, Johnny Manziel, and even Baker Mayfield have etched their names into Cleveland lore.
Since the resurrection of the franchise, Mayfield has been the only quarterback to win a postseason game with the franchise and then was rewarded by being shipped out of time.
Will Sanders be the next quarterback on a long list of talents that will try to right the ship in Cleveland? Something tells me fans would be giddy to see a new star under center next season.
