Stephen A. Smith gives an absurd take on Victor Wembanyama's ceiling
By Matt Reed
Stephen A. Smith is a master of getting a rise out of people with some truly outlandish takes, but one of his most recent comments on the state of the NBA and potentially the face of the league might have taken the cake.
The co-host of 'First Take' was discussing the next "face of the NBA" now that players like LeBron James and Steph Curry are aging and he gave a wild opinion on one of the game's top young players, who has clearly shown he has what it takes to carry the league's attention.
Many of the league's current superstars are foreign-born, and for Smith, he says that should exclude them from being in the discussion of being the most recognizable face in the NBA.
Not only is this a ludicous take because of the fact that the NBA is becoming an increasingly international game, but on top of that the game's cream of the crop are almost entirely non-American players at this stage.
The list has been growing for years, but Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic are truly some of the faces that are garnering attention across the league every single night.
Wembanyama, in particular, should especially take offense to Smith's comments because he's truly a role model for players coming into the league and young fans that support the game. He's literally a mold of player that's never been seen before in the NBA and continues to grow with the San Antonio Spurs as they look to return to glory.
RELATED: Another seismic NBA trade could be going down this summer
What makes Smith's thought process so flawed is that there are many American sports that feature largely international stars and still have tremendous success. MLB, NHL, MLS and other individual sports like golf all have huge name stars from foreign countries leading the way.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Mock draft 9.0…
NBA: …Mock draft 1.0
NBA: L.A. unveils Kobe x Luka mural
MLB:Angels bleeding money; owner blames himself