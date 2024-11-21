The Big Lead

More Joel Embiid drama, CFB's best uniforms and a Guy Fieri-related tequila heist in today's Roundup

By Evan Bleier

Joel Embiid limps to the bench during a time-out against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Joel Embiid limps to the bench during a time-out against the Memphis Grizzlies. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Thursday is upon us, which means that the kickoff of Week 12 in the NFL is here as well...Let's go...NBA analyst claims Joel Embiid never wanted to team up with Paul George...Joel Embiid surprisingly flops at the free-throw line...College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 13...College Football 2024: Best games to watch in Week 13...Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar lose $1 million worth of Santo Tequila after trucks stolen in heist, company says...Laredo PD debunks $1M tequila "hijack" that belonged to Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar...One Western Conference team is no longer interested in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo...A new favorite has emerged in the Big 12...Why Japanese ace Roki Sasaki is waiting until 2025 to be posted...ESPN NFL draft analyst drops latest 2025 first-round draft projection...What would Senator Dick Durbin's "Fair Ball Act" accomplish for minor league baseball?...Dodgers’ owner finds next frontier for his sports investment portfolio...Travis Hunter will enter 2025 NFL Draft with an ambitious goal...The parameters of baseball’s next CBA negotiations are already taking shape...Drew Lock's disappointment adds to "ton of emotions" in Giants' QB room...Has the athlete-turned-media-mogul career path peaked?...Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce burglaries tied to crime syndicate...The Warriors' best option to be Steph Curry's new backcourt mate after season-ending injury...

Erin Andrews shuts down troll joking about "hot flashes"

The highest-paid coaches in 2024: Andy Reid, Sean Payton and Steve Kerr on top

One fantasy football manager's trash is another's treasure

Sportswear is set for an epic showdown in 2025

Miami's Cam Ward is the favorite to be the first QB selected in the 2025 draft

Inside Thomas Brown’s vision for turning around Caleb Williams and the Bears

With a healthy Tua Tagovailoa, can Dolphins make a late push for postseason spot?

Hubie Brown in final NBA season at ESPN, exec announces

Kyler Murray offers tickets to man who didn't recognize him in viral NYC pizza video

If you'd like to enjoy McDonald’s McRib sauce year-round, mark your calendar

Q&A: Chris Lindstrom and the art of offensive-line war

Could humans hibernate?

RELATED: Wednesday's Roundup

Japan won 3-1

SI's Albert Breer on Zac Taylor’s future in Cincy and more NFL coaching news

It's a good time to talk about near-death experiences

Deion Sanders debuted pop-culture talk show in the middle of a CFB playoff push

Tyreek Hill's wrist is feeling well enough for him to use his Twitter, er, X, account

Does this cheapen it somehow?

Yes please

A next-level toy to keep in mind for the holiday season

You love to see it

All the time off hasn't made Chucky any more normal

Fans who are hungry for good football will be going hungry on Thanksgiving

The end of an era

Good karma coming Baker's way

MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead

NFL: John Elway talks health, Broncos and more with us

WNBA/GOLF: Caitlin Clark tees it up in PGA Pro-Am

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN ending ‘Around the Horn’

CFB: Nightmare CFP scenario for Indiana and the committee