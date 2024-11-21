More Joel Embiid drama, CFB's best uniforms and a Guy Fieri-related tequila heist in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Thursday is upon us, which means that the kickoff of Week 12 in the NFL is here as well...Let's go...NBA analyst claims Joel Embiid never wanted to team up with Paul George...Joel Embiid surprisingly flops at the free-throw line...College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 13...College Football 2024: Best games to watch in Week 13...Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar lose $1 million worth of Santo Tequila after trucks stolen in heist, company says...Laredo PD debunks $1M tequila "hijack" that belonged to Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar...One Western Conference team is no longer interested in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo...A new favorite has emerged in the Big 12...Why Japanese ace Roki Sasaki is waiting until 2025 to be posted...ESPN NFL draft analyst drops latest 2025 first-round draft projection...What would Senator Dick Durbin's "Fair Ball Act" accomplish for minor league baseball?...Dodgers’ owner finds next frontier for his sports investment portfolio...Travis Hunter will enter 2025 NFL Draft with an ambitious goal...The parameters of baseball’s next CBA negotiations are already taking shape...Drew Lock's disappointment adds to "ton of emotions" in Giants' QB room...Has the athlete-turned-media-mogul career path peaked?...Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce burglaries tied to crime syndicate...The Warriors' best option to be Steph Curry's new backcourt mate after season-ending injury...
Erin Andrews shuts down troll joking about "hot flashes"
The highest-paid coaches in 2024: Andy Reid, Sean Payton and Steve Kerr on top
One fantasy football manager's trash is another's treasure
Sportswear is set for an epic showdown in 2025
Miami's Cam Ward is the favorite to be the first QB selected in the 2025 draft
Inside Thomas Brown’s vision for turning around Caleb Williams and the Bears
With a healthy Tua Tagovailoa, can Dolphins make a late push for postseason spot?
Hubie Brown in final NBA season at ESPN, exec announces
Kyler Murray offers tickets to man who didn't recognize him in viral NYC pizza video
If you'd like to enjoy McDonald’s McRib sauce year-round, mark your calendar
Q&A: Chris Lindstrom and the art of offensive-line war
Could humans hibernate?
RELATED: Wednesday's Roundup
Japan won 3-1
SI's Albert Breer on Zac Taylor’s future in Cincy and more NFL coaching news
It's a good time to talk about near-death experiences
Deion Sanders debuted pop-culture talk show in the middle of a CFB playoff push
Tyreek Hill's wrist is feeling well enough for him to use his Twitter, er, X, account
Does this cheapen it somehow?
Yes please
A next-level toy to keep in mind for the holiday season
You love to see it
All the time off hasn't made Chucky any more normal
Fans who are hungry for good football will be going hungry on Thanksgiving
The end of an era
Good karma coming Baker's way
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: John Elway talks health, Broncos and more with us
WNBA/GOLF: Caitlin Clark tees it up in PGA Pro-Am
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN ending ‘Around the Horn’