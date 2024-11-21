College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 13
By Tyler Reed
There are not many Saturdays left for college football fans to enjoy. The sad reality is most teams only have two games left before their season ends, which means it's time for every program to give their all. Especially when it comes to what uniforms will be worn.
Here are the best uniform combinations of Week 13.
Utah Utes
It might not be the full uniform, but the Utah Utes are bringing heat with their helmets this weekend. The Utes will be donning hand-painted helmets that will look better than any other helmet on the field this weekend.
NC State
The Wolfpack is back, causing mass destruction. NC State has a big ACC matchup with Georgia Tech on Thursday night, and while the team may not be having the best season, as they are still seeking bowl eligibility, they will at least look their best on Thursday night.
Liberty Flames
The Liberty Flames will honor 'The Bedford Boys' with their 80th anniversary D-Day Memorial helmets. The Bedford Boys is a story about a group of soldiers from Bedford, Virginia, who were among the brave who stormed the beaches of Normandy. It is an incredible story and an incredible gesture by Liberty.
South Florida Bulls
It's not the Matt Grothe days down in Tampa Bay, but the South Florida Bulls are not going to let anyone forget about them soon with their uniforms this weekend. The Bulls are rocking the all-black and green that would make a child from the 90s go wild dreaming of D-Generation X. A win on Saturday will have the Bulls bowl-eligible.
LSU Tigers
If your team colors are purple and yellow, then chances are that every uniform combination that you have is great. LSU is no exception, and this weekend, the yellow tops are making their return. The Tigers have the look of the weekend, but something tells me the fans just want to get by Vanderbilt with a win.
