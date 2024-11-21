Why Roki Sasaki is waiting until 2025 to be posted
By Max Weisman
23-year-old Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki will be part of the MLB's 2025 international signing class, according to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. The 2025 signing period begins on January 15, so Sasaki won't sign before that date, and once the period opens he'll have 45 days to sign. Sasaki, one of the best free agents available this offseason once he is posted, should have no trouble finding a suitor.
“It looks like … the signing there will happen in the new pool period,” Manfred said.
Because Sasaki isn't 25 and has yet to play six or more years in Nippon Professional Baseball, he is considered an amateur and will be eligible to sign a minor league deal only. This greatly limits the amount a team can pay him.
Additionally, Sasaki waited to be posted in the 2025 international signing class because if he was posted for the 2024 class, teams would only be able to pay him their remaining money for that year, and many teams have little money left available for 2024 international free agents. By being a part of the 2025 class, teams will have all of their available international money to spend on the right-hander.
Teams' international money for 2025 ranges from $5.1 million to $7.6 million, which means Sasaki's 2025 salary will be relatively low for his talent. After signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to sign Sasaki as well, reuniting him with Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani. Los Angeles, though, has the lowest amount of international money for 2025 at $5.15 million. They can always trade for more money, however.
MLB fans can expect Sasaki to sign sometime in mid to late January, but free agency is in full swing, and all eyes will be on Juan Soto to see when, where and for how much he signs.
