Joel Embiid surprisingly flops at the free-throw line (Video)
Becoming a superstar in the NBA is not an easy task by any means. The top 20 players in the league have all gone through years of hard work to reach their current skill level.
Most stars tend to develop a unique trait or skill that helps them change the flow of the game in a matter of a few seconds. For LeBron James, it's his iconic dunks while Stephen Curry relies on his unreal three-point shooting ability.
Keeping that in mind, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid's signature move is his ability to get to the free-throw line. It may sound less flashy, but the art of getting to the charity stripe is an elite skill in the modern NBA.
RELATED: NBA analyst claims Joel Embiid never wanted to team up with Paul George
However, at times, players like Embiid tend to oversell contact to get foul calls from referees. As a result, flop even when there is little to no contact from the opposing team.
With that said, the 2023 NBA MVP seemingly took it one step further during the Philadelphia 76ers' recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
As it's clearly visible in the short clip, Embiid is shooting a free throw during the game. It means that the Philly big man has either already been fouled or sold minimal contact to the refs to get to the spot.
Despite that, the 7x NBA All-Star surprisingly flops after shooting the free throw. Although Embiid takes pride in being a troll, there has to be a limit to it.
After all, the 76ers are currently struggling to win games. They are currently the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a terrible 2-12 record.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: John Elway talks health, Broncos and more with us
WNBA/GOLF: Caitlin Clark tees it up in PGA Pro-Am
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN ending ‘Around the Horn’