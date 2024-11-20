Drew Lock's disappointment adds to 'ton of emotions' in Giants QB room
By Joe Lago
Add Drew Lock to the list of disgruntled New York Giants quarterbacks.
The journeyman QB was as surprised as demoted starter Daniel Jones to hear that Tommy DeVito would be the Giants' new starting quarterback. Lock, who was the backup to Jones on the depth chart, figured any change at the position would have him get his shot at starting.
Instead, Lock also fell down the pecking order as he got passed over by DeVito in the team's new quarterback hierarchy.
“That’s a question I might still have for myself,” Lock told reporters when asked how he could not be next in line to start.
"It was expressed to me that I was going to be the two," Lock added. "Interesting situation. Not much I can really say about it besides again I’m going to be here for (DeVito). We're still communicating. We're still very good friends, believe it or not."
Lock also shed light on Jones, whose ongoing struggles have placed intense scrutiny on the job security of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
"He's upset, but he's taking it as well as anybody would in that position," Lock said of Jones.
Lock, a five-year NFL veteran who experienced his own QB upheaval as a 2019 second-pick and starter for the Denver Broncos, is caught in the middle of supporting both DeVito and Jones while dealing with his own disappointment.
"There's a ton of emotions involved in all of it," Lock said. "I would say this is still a business, and I want more jobs after this year. So if I come in (and) be ugly and nasty, it leaves a bad taste in these guys' mouths. Who knows how fast that spreads?"
"I'm gonna come in and be great. I'm really close with Tommy. It's more than just a business thing. I appreciate him. He's a great friend, and I want him to go out there and do well. He deserves to go out there and play well. He deserves to have his team behind him. And I'm excited for him."
At 2-8, the Giants decided to bring the Jones era to a close and begin focusing on next season. Whatever happens in the final seven games, it'll be tough to find a more selfless teammate than Lock, who had good reason to throw more gas on the dumpster fire that New York's 2024 season has become. Instead, he's placing team over his damaged ego.
