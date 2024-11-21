College Football 2024: Best games to watch in Week 13
By Tyler Reed
Week 13 is a big weekend for the 2024 college football season. This Saturday, a top-five matchup will get things started in the Big Ten, while old friends will close things out in South Bend. There's plenty for everyone to enjoy this weekend.
Here are the best games to watch in Week 13.
#5 Indiana vs. #2 Ohio State
A massive matchup between Indiana and Ohio State will have major playoff implications. The undefeated Hoosiers will travel to Columbus in hopes of pulling off the biggest upset of the season. Which sounds strange since the Hoosiers are a top-five program. All eyes will be on the noon kickoff.
#18 BYU vs. #21 Arizona State
We live in a world where a matchup between BYU and Arizona State could determine the winner of the Big 12. While it still doesn't roll off the tongue, both programs are playing good football this season, and both are still keeping the dream alive that a playoff berth is possible.
#19 Army vs. #6 Notre Dame
Can you believe that Notre Dame has found their way back into the top 10 after an early season loss to Northern Illinois? Oh, you can? Of course you can. The Fighting Irish are 9-1 and looking to hand Army their first loss of the season. A loss by the Irish should all but crush their playoff dreams. But it probably won't.
