NBA analyst claims Joel Embiid never wanted to team up with Paul George
The Philadelphia 76ers made headlines after signing former Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George in the summer. It essentially surged the fanbase with hopes of winning an NBA Championship this season.
After all, they now have a trio of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately, the 2024-25 season has been far from what the fans expected.
For starters, the Big 3 has hardly played together due to constant injuries. They had a chance to play together for the first time against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, not only did they lose the game, PG13 also suffered another knee injury, sidelining him indefinitely.
Keeping that in mind, NBA analyst Vince Goodwill has revealed that Embiid never wanted to team-up with George. Instead, he was seeking a reunion with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
"He wanted Jimmy Butler. He told the 76ers, ‘Go get my guy’," Goodwill said. "I don’t think Joel Embiid has been happy even though they wound up getting Paul George. He wanted Jimmy Butler back over there."
Embiid has always spoken highly of the Heat star. In fact, he recently hailed Butler as the best player in the NBA.
Despite that, it feels like excuses keep on stacking up for the 76ers, who are currently the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference. Even if the organization had traded for Butler, it wouldn't have made a huge difference unless they brought a change to their mentality.
After all, Butler did don a Philly jersey for 55 games during the 2018-19 NBA season before joining the Heat, where he has truly flourished into a superstar.
