One Western Conference team is no longer interested in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo
After a terrible start to the 2024-25 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are slowly but surely climbing the ladder in the Eastern Conference. Following the recent win vs. the Chicago Bulls, the Bucks are now the 10th seed in the conference.
The team is now 4-1 in its last five games of the season. It's certainly a sign of good things in the future. However, does it mean the Bucks have nothing to worry about? Certainly not.
RELATED: Matt Barnes questions Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'weird behavior' amid Celtics fiasco
During this short run of good form, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing out of his mind. If this continues for the long run, the Greek Freak may get frustrated and demand a trade from the franchise.
Even if Giannis asks for a trade, the Houston Rockets, who were previously considered the top landing spot for him, are no longer interested in the move. The Western Conference side simply wants to keep its young core intact instead of entering a win-now mode.
"The Rockets are not interested in breaking up their core for Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo," Kelly Iko tweeted. "Houston, sitting at 10-5 and a game out of first in the West, remains focused on developing its young players as a collective."
The Rockets have further improved their record since the above-attached tweet. Following a blowout win over the Indiana Pacers, the Rockets are now 11-5 in the season as they hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Considering the team's current position, it would be foolish to part ways with their young core. As for Antetokounmpo, until he demands a trade, fans will have to watch him play for the Bucks, regardless of the team's current record.
