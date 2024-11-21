ESPN NFL Draft Analyst drops latest 2025 first-round draft projection
By Tyler Reed
The meat and potatoes portion of the NFL season is just beginning. Postseason positioning is the talk of every franchise that is still in the hunt. However, what about the fans who have already seen their team clock out this season? What happens to them?
Easy: They look ahead at the latest mock drafts. As a Detroit Lions fan, I have done my fair share of looking at mock drafts during Thanksgiving, but now, it is time for other fanbases to suffer that same fate. Recently, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller unveiled his latest projection of the first round of the 2025 draft.
Check out some of the biggest projections below:
Miller has the New York Giants trading up to the first pick to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. A move that shouldn't come as a surprise since the franchise benched Daniel Jones earlier this week.
RELATED: Eli Manning's Hall of Fame semifinalist selection revives heated debate
Other notable picks:
2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
4. Las Vegas Raiders - Cam Ward, QB ,Miami
23. Houston Texans - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
To see Miller's full projection, click on the Tweet/X above, or click here to see what bold move your favorite team might make to turn their misfortunes around.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: John Elway talks health, Broncos and more with us
WNBA/GOLF: Caitlin Clark tees it up in PGA Pro-Am
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN ending ‘Around the Horn’