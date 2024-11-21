Travis Hunter will 'definitely' enter 2025 NFL Draft with a very ambitious goal
By Joe Lago
In the eyes of the NFL mock drafting community, Travis Hunter is the consensus No. 1 pick for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado star and Heisman Trophy front-runner is capable of making an immediate impact. The only question is whether Hunter will be allowed to resume his two-way excellence as a cornerback and a wide receiver.
While speaking with reporters over Zoom on Thursday, Hunter said he has every intention of continuing to play both ways at the next level. And, oh yeah, he will "definitely" be entering the NFL Draft.
RELATED: Deion Sanders: 'I've got a kickstand down' at Colorado amid exit rumors
When asked if he intends to turn pro after the season, Hunter replied, "That's definitely for sure."
Hunter's announcement is music to the hears of NFL teams in the running for the No. 1 overall pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently hold the top selection, could certainly use Hunter, especially as another play-making receiver for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
However, there's a chance Hunter won't go No. 1 overall. Quarterback-needy teams like the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders could trade for the top pick to secure the services of Hunter's teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who's largely regarded as the top QB prospect in the 2025 draft class.
For now, Hunter and Sanders will look to continue Colorado's push for the College Football Playoff. They're also competing for the Heisman.
Hunter fully supports Sanders' candidacy, saying the Buffaloes QB deserves a trip to New York City as a finalist. "Even if he not invited, he's invited," Hunter said.
Hunter bragged about his own strong arm, saying he could throw the ball 70 yards. However, he acknowledged he "can't take all the positions."
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: John Elway talks health, Broncos and more with us
WNBA/GOLF: Caitlin Clark tees it up in PGA Pro-Am
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN ending ‘Around the Horn’