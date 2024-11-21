Warriors' best options to start next to Steph Curry after De'Anthony Melton injury
By Joe Lago
Every NBA team will face adversity at some point during an 82-game regular season, and the Golden State Warriors are experiencing their first bump in the road with the season-ending injury to guard De'Anthony Melton.
Melton, a veteran guard who the Warriors gave their full $12.8 million mid-level exception last offseason, was the perfect complement to franchise star Stephen Curry with his two-way skills as a sturdy defender, capable ballhandler and reliable 3-point shooter. His absence leaves a void that won't be so easily filled despite Golden State's surprising depth in racing out to the Western Conference's best record of 11-3.
For now, head coach Steve Kerr's preferred choice to take Melton's place in the starting five is Lindy Waters III, a fourth-year pro acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer. Waters can do the things that Melton excels at — he's active on defense and is shooting 41.7% on 3-pointers — but the 27-year-old remains unproven as a big-minutes contributor.
Waters has started the last three games, averaging 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.7 minutes and shooting 50% from 3 (6 of 12). As long as he knocks down shots (and doesn't pass up opportunities when he's supposed to shoot), Waters figures to stick as Curry's backcourt mate in the starting five.
Waters got the vote of confidence after Wednesday's 120-97 blowout win of the visiting Atlanta Hawks in which he scored 10 points and shot 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.
“He’s a good fit in that (starting) group,” Kerr told reporters. “I like bringing Buddy off the bench.”
Buddy Hield, whose early season 3-point shooting spree earned him a new Warriors backcourt nickname with Curry, should remain in the second unit as the designated shooter operating off Jonathan Kuminga's downhill drives.
But really, the best option to start next to Curry should be Brandin Podziemski, the 2023 first-round pick who supplanted Klay Thompson in the starting lineup last season.
Podziemski, who was called a "future All-Star" by owner Joe Lacob, appeared to be primed for a breakout sophomore season. However, the 21-year-old is having a rough second campaign so far with a broken nose and a prolonged offensive funk that has him shooting only 36.8% from the field and a dreadful 20.8% on 3-pointers.
For now, Waters is the best fit to start next to Curry. However, if Podziemski ever regains the form that earned him All-Rookie first-team honors, he should be the one who opens games with Curry.
