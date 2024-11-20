Caitlin Clark is playing more golf, this time on the PGA Tour
By Joe Lago
While Unrivaled continues to wait for an answer on its Lionel Messi-like contract offer, Caitlin Clark keeps focusing on playing as much golf as possible.
The Indiana Fever star vowed she would spend her offseason on the golf course until it got too cold in Indiana. She even joked she would become a golf pro.
Clark isn't changing sports, but she is clearly getting her golf fix during the WNBA offseason.
A week after playing in the pro-am event of The Annika on the LPGA Tour in Florida, Clark made a surprise appearance at another pro-am tournament on Wednesday, this time on the PGA Tour.
Clark showed up at the RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in Georgia to play the pro-am with former Masters and U.S. Open champion Zach Johnson and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
Clark reportedly was scheduled to play the back nine holes of the Plantation Course. The impromptu decision to play in the pro-am prevented the PGA Tour from completely capitalizing on the Caitlin Clark Effect by drawing her legion of fans to the RSM Classic. Last week at The Annika, the WNBA Rookie of the Year was swarmed by autograph seekers.
Clark can still bring attention to the PGA Tour on social media, where she reportedly generated 34 million impressions for the LPGA last week.
On Wednesday, Unrivaled announced the roster for its inaugural season, which will begin in January. Two wild-card spots remain, as the league hopes a golf-mad guard will soon put away the clubs and join her fellow WNBA stars in three-on-three games.
