Josh Allen credits Hailee Steinfeld as 'huge part' of his MVP-caliber season
By Joe Lago
Love is undeniably in the air around the Buffalo Bills, and it's being credited as a big reason for Josh Allen's superhuman performances in leading the team to an 11-3 record and a fifth-straight AFC East title.
The 28-year-old Allen is playing the best football of his seven-year NFL career, and his standout season figures to result in his first NFL Most Valuable Player award. On Wednesday, the Bills quarterback acknowledged that his engagement to actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld has had a major impact on his play.
RELATED: Josh Allen announces engagement on Instagram
So rejoice, believers of The Hailee Steinfeld Effect. Allen confirmed that it's real.
“She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support," Allen told The Associated Press. "When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best."
Since he proposed to Steinfield during the Bills' Week 12 bye, Allen has elevated his play to new levels. Over the last three games, the two-time Pro Bowler has thrown for seven touchdowns and scored six other TDs, including one on a reception of his own pass.
Allen has cemented himself as the MVP front-runner over the last two weeks. In a 44-42 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he accounted for six touchdowns (three passing, three rushing) and threw for a then-season-best 342 yards.
Last Sunday, he set a new season high with 362 passing yards and totaled four TDs (two passing, two rushing) in a statement-making 48-42 road victory against the NFC-leading Detroit Lions.
"There's something about it," tackle Dion Dawkins said of Steinfeld's impact on Allen. "He's having fun because everything around him is right. And because he's right, we're right. And when we're right, he's right. It's a fun year."
"For everybody who has a significant other, they know the weight that that other pulls and what it doesn't," Dawkins added. "And when you're in this world that we're in, with a lot of different things and a lot of people pulling at you and a lot of sources of ups and downs of a roller coaster, and you have that one stable person that you can rely on and go home and hug and get a laugh no matter what, I think that's dope. And that's what I think is going on."
