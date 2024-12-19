Julius Randle didn't even notice Trae Young's 'crazy' Knicks logo troll
The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Julius Randle in a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks earlier this year in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Randle, who spent five seasons with the Knicks, truly elevated to stardom while playing for the franchise. In fact, he earned all three of his NBA All-Star selections while flaunting a Knicks jersey.
RELATED: Knicks star had candid response after Trae Young's insulting troll
However, Randle now plays for the Timberwolves in hopes of winning the first NBA Championship of his career. Even though he is no longer a member of New York, the media still loves to talk about the Knicks with him.
Speaking of which, the 30-year-old was recently asked about his thoughts on Trae Young's dice roll disrespect over the Knicks logo in a game. Randle acted like he didn't even notice that moment, albeit it felt a bit sarcastic.
"No, what happened? Oh really? Dang that's crazy," Randle said.
Randle had a similar reaction when a reporter pointed out that his former teammate Isaiah Hartenstein wouldn't have allowed Young's dice roll.
It seems like Randle has learned to let bygones be bygones and he is solely focused on playing well for the Timberwolves. So far, he is averaging 20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for his new team.
Although Randle's numbers have dipped compared to last season, it's only natural since he is playing alongside Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: It looks like a wrap for Famous Jameis
CFB: Tennessee fans creatively trolling Columbus bars
CFB: Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
Roundup:Now’s the time for Penix, Dame and Vrabel