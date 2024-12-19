Epic football-watching slate set for Saturday with College Football Playoff, NFL Week 16
For years, college football fans clamored for an expanded playoff. This week, their dreams will finally be realized when the 12-team College Football Playoff commences with first-round games featuring some of the most-storied programs.
Saturday will be an especially satisfying day for football fans in general.
In addition to three CFP first-round games, the NFL will have two contests involving teams who could be major factors in the postseason. From noon ET to nearly midnight ET, football will be played and available to be viewed on your favorite device or screen.
Saturday will kick off with 11th-seeded SMU against No. 6 Penn State at noon ET on TNT. The day's first NFL game starts at 1 p.m. ET with the Houston Texans against the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC.
The CFP continues at 4 p.m. ET with No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 5 Texas on TNT. Then, Week 16 of the NFL rolls on with arguably the league's most brutally physical rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
The football fest concludes with the final CFP opening-round matchup. No. 9 Tennessee will take on No. 8 Ohio State in Columbus at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
The College Football Playoff starts Friday with No. 10 Indiana against No. 7 Notre Dame on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.
