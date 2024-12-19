NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 16 of 2024 season
By Josh Sanchez
Another week of NFL action kicks off on Thursday night with the Los Angeles Chargers welcoming the division rival Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium for an AFC West showdown on Amazon Prime Video.
For Week 16, NFL fans may get thrown for a loop with the league going outside of the usual Thursday-Sunday-Monday calendar, to deliver a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.
Saturday's double dose starts off with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans on NBC which will lead into an AFC North clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on FOX.
The final two games of the week are a primetime Sunday Night Football meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jerry World, and the Green Bay Packers host theNew Orleans Saints in the Week 16 nightcap on Monday Night Football.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 16 of the NFL season.
Week 16 NFL announcer schedule & pairings
Thursday, December 19
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Dec. 19. Amazon, 8:15 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
Saturday, December 21
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs: Dec. 21, NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen
Madden Cast on Peacock: Paul Burmeister, Kurt Benkert and Chad Ochocinco
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Dec. 21, FOX, 4:30 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Sunday, December 23
New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons: Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Dec. 22, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: Dec. 22, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Ross Tucker, Tiffany Blackmon
Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets: Dec. 22, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers: Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: Dec. 22, FOX, 4:05 p.m.
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Dec. 22, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn
San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins: Dec. 22, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders: Dec. 22, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Dec. 22, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Monday, December 23
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: Dec. 23, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
