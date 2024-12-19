The Big Lead

NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 16 of 2024 season

Who will be calling your favorite NFL team's game in Week 16?

By Josh Sanchez

FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews on the sideline.
FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews on the sideline. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Another week of NFL action kicks off on Thursday night with the Los Angeles Chargers welcoming the division rival Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium for an AFC West showdown on Amazon Prime Video.

For Week 16, NFL fans may get thrown for a loop with the league going outside of the usual Thursday-Sunday-Monday calendar, to deliver a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.

Saturday's double dose starts off with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans on NBC which will lead into an AFC North clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on FOX.

The final two games of the week are a primetime Sunday Night Football meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jerry World, and the Green Bay Packers host theNew Orleans Saints in the Week 16 nightcap on Monday Night Football.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?

A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 16 of the NFL season.

Week 16 NFL announcer schedule & pairings

NFL logo
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thursday, December 19

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Dec. 19. Amazon, 8:15 p.m. ET
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Saturday, December 21

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs: Dec. 21, NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and Kathryn Tappen
Madden Cast on Peacock: Paul Burmeister, Kurt Benkert and Chad Ochocinco

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Dec. 21, FOX, 4:30 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Sunday, December 23

Laura Okmin, NFL on FO
Fox Sports sideline reporter Laura Okmin during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons: Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Dec. 22, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: Dec. 22, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely, Ross Tucker, Tiffany Blackmon

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets: Dec. 22, CBS, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Greg Olsen, NFL on Fo
FOX Sports personalities Howie Long, Rob Gronkowski, and Greg Olsen. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers: Dec. 22, FOX, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: Dec. 22, FOX, 4:05 p.m.
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Dec. 22, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, NFL on CBS
CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, analyst Tony Romo, and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins: Dec. 22, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders: Dec. 22, CBS, 4:25 p.m.
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Dec. 22, NBC, 8:20 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Monday, December 23

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers: Dec. 23, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

