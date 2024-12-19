The Big Lead

NFL Coverage Map, Week 16: What game is on in your area on Sunday?

What game is on in your area for NFL Week 16 on Sunday? Let's take a look at the official coverage maps.

By Josh Sanchez

Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo interacts with WHAM TV camera person Jenna Cottrell during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo interacts with WHAM TV camera person Jenna Cottrell during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Week 16 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season is set to kickoff on Thursday, December 19, with an AFC West showdown when the Los Angeles Chargers welcome the Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium on Prime Video.

This week, the NFL calendar spreads out even further with a Saturday doubleheader.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on NBC on Saturday afternoon, followed by the AFC North clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on FOX.

MORE: Netflix's Christmas NFL debut is still running low on public goodwill

Sunday night football features the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Green Bay Packers host the New Orleans Saints in the Week 16 nightcap.

Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.

For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.

Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?

A full breakdown of the Week 16 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.

NFL Week 16 Coverage Maps

National Broadcasts

Thursday Night Football, Prime Video, Amazon log
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Thursday Night: Denver @ LA Chargers (Amazon)
Saturday 1:00 ET: Houston @ Kansas City (NBC; Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge)
Saturday 4:30 ET: Pittsburgh @ Baltimore (FOX; Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady)
Sunday Night: Tampa Bay @ Dallas (NBC)
Monday Night: New Orleans @ Green Bay (ESPN/ABC)

CBS Early

NFL Coverage Map Week 16, CBS Early
506Sports.com

CBS Late

NFL Coverage Map Week 16 CBS Late
506Sports.com

FOX Single

NFL Coverage Map Week 16 FOX Single
506Sports.com

MORE TOP STORIESFrom the Big Lead
CFB: Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
NBA: Klay revels in win at Golden State
NFL: Jerod Mayo looking overmatched as NE HC
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Taylor Rooks to host Amazon’s studio show

Home/NFL