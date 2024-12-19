NFL Coverage Map, Week 16: What game is on in your area on Sunday?
By Josh Sanchez
Week 16 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season is set to kickoff on Thursday, December 19, with an AFC West showdown when the Los Angeles Chargers welcome the Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium on Prime Video.
This week, the NFL calendar spreads out even further with a Saturday doubleheader.
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on NBC on Saturday afternoon, followed by the AFC North clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on FOX.
Sunday night football features the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Green Bay Packers host the New Orleans Saints in the Week 16 nightcap.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 16 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 16 Coverage Maps
National Broadcasts
Thursday Night: Denver @ LA Chargers (Amazon)
Saturday 1:00 ET: Houston @ Kansas City (NBC; Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge)
Saturday 4:30 ET: Pittsburgh @ Baltimore (FOX; Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady)
Sunday Night: Tampa Bay @ Dallas (NBC)
Monday Night: New Orleans @ Green Bay (ESPN/ABC)
CBS Early
CBS Late
FOX Single
