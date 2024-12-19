Warriors likely hesitant to include young star in potential Jimmy Butler trade
The Golden State Warriors officially kicked off the trade season as they acquired Dennis Schroder in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and multiple second-round draft picks from the Brooklyn Nets.
Schroder's arrival will likely lighten the burden on Stephen Curry on the offensive end of the floor. But even with Schroder's addition, the Dubs will likely be on the lookout for another star on the trade market.
With Jimmy Butler reportedly looking for a move away from the Miami Heat, he could be the perfect fit for Steve Kerr and Co.
RELATED: 'Hey Bradley...': NBA analyst wants the Suns to trade for Jimmy Butler
However, the question remains will the Warriors engage in a trade that will likely see them part ways with both Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga for a shot at winning a ring?
Well, NBA analysts Chris Mannix and Rachel Nichols discussed the Warriors' potential trade offer for Butler. Mannix believes Butler has the talent to "move the needle" for the organization.
"I think he moves the needle in Golden State," Nichols responded. "But if you're Miami, you want Jonathan Kuminga in that deal."
"I don't know If I'd do that," Mannix added.
Upon hearing Mannix's response, Nichols pointed out that if that's not the case, the Warriors would not need to make the trade.
To be honest, the Dubs should give it a few weeks and see how Schroder fits into the system. If they still feel the need to improve the roster in order to build around Curry, then they should indeed trade for a player of Butler's caliber.
Even at 35 years old, Butler has the talent to dominate games in the clutch. The Warriors would find that skills extremely useful come playoff time.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: It looks like a wrap for Famous Jameis
CFB: Tennessee fans creatively trolling Columbus bars
CFB: Your ultimate guide to all 12 CFP teams
Roundup: Now’s the time for Penix, Dame and Vrabel