Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother took a shot at Nikola Jokic in NBA Cup
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to impress fans after a slow start to the season. They have now clinched the 2024 NBA Cup as Giannis Antetokounmpo had incredible performances in the team's 7-0 run.
While Antetokounmpo was dominant throughout the NBA Cup, he showed why he is one of the best two-way players in league history during the Bucks' semifinal matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.
In the dying seconds of the game, Antetokounmpo blocked a potential game-winner attempt by the Hawks. The excellent defensive play allowed Damian Lillard to hit the dagger for a win on the other end of the court.
Giannis carried that form to the NBA Cup finals as well. Speaking of the tournament, Giannis' older brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo was on the sidelines for almost every game.
Thanasis may no longer be a member of the Bucks, but he was supporting his brother's team with every ounce of energy in his body. Apparently after the Greek Freak's insane block, Thanasis took a shot at Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.
"Tell the Joker to do that."
The elder Antetokounmpo's insult was revealed by It Is What It Is podcast co-host Cam'ron Giles. Giles, an American rapper, who was sitting next to Thanasis.
While it's always good to see aggression in the NBA, this shot seemingly felt uncalled for. But hey, Thanasis did what he did in the heat of the moment.
For years, NBA fans have debated who is a better player between Jokic and Antetokounmpo, the above-attached clip will likely re-heat that debate in the coming days.
