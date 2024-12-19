"He's heavy": NBA analyst criticizes Nikola Jokic for being overweight
After being drafted in the second-round during the 2014 NBA Draft, Nikola Jokic was never expected to become the star that he is today.
But Jokic's rise has been made possible due to the Denver Nuggets' unwavering trust. It has paid off well for the franchise.
Jokic helped the Nuggets win their first NBA Championship in franchise history during the 2023 NBA playoffs. On top of that, the Joker continues to impress fans with astronomical numbers of the court.
However, if there is one complaint that fans have about Jokic's game, it is his lack of effort on the defensive end of the floor despite being a center.
With that said, NBA analyst Chris Mannix recently took a shot at the 3x NBA MVP. Mannix believes Jokic's underwhelming defense is a result of being overweight.
"If you’re carrying that heavy and offensive burden, it’s going to cost you something on the other end no matter who you are," Mannix said. "The other thing I keep hearing—and I haven’t been around him personally enough to see it—is that people keep saying he’s heavy, right? Like, he’s not in the kind of shape you’ve seen him in during years past."
Well, Jokic may not be your conventional center, but he gets the job done for the Nuggets. Even in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Joker is averaging 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game.
If he keeps up these numbers, it wouldn't be a surprise if wins the fourth NBA MVP trophy of his career. Given his average defense, the Nuggets could trade for an elite defender before the NBA Trade Deadline.
After all, there is only so much that Jokic can do on his own. The Nuggets are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record.
