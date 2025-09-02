Jason Kelce shares story of Taylor Swift saving him from drinking non-alcoholic beer
By Tyler Reed
The sports world is still swooning over the news that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have revealed their engagement.
For those that get offended by seeing Swift on the screen during games had to be enraged during North Carolina's game on Monday night, where Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, got plenty of screen time.
Swift got in some college football viewing action last week. The pop icon took in the sights and sounds of the game between Kelce's alma mater, the Cincinnati Bearcats, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which took place at Arrowhead Stadium.
In a recent interview on "Bussin' With The Boys", Swift's future brother-in-law, Jason Kelce, shared a hilarious moment that Swift had to be the one to break the news that he was drinking non-alcoholic beer during the game between the Bearcats and the Cornhuskers.
Kelce revealed he and brother Travis had been drinking non-alcoholic beers for three quarters before they realized what they were doing.
"We had both been drinking these Budweiser zeroes, thinking they were some zero-calorie beer. I'm just like, I wasted three quarters of my life," Kelce hilariously recalled.
To me, non-alcoholic beer sounds like the dumbest creation in the history of mankind. No one drinks alcohol for the taste. We drink it to throw our shirts off during a football game while cranking Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Save the non-alcoholic beers for a rainy day. Or throw them in the trash.
