Shirtless Jason Kelce Jumped Into the Crowd In Buffalo
Jason Kelce is currently living his best life. Sure his Philadelphia Eagles got eliminated from the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, but that was last week. This week he's cheering on his brother during the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. And he appears to be having the time of his life.
After Travis Kelce snagged a huge late-second quarter touchdown, Jason was celebrating shirtless from his suite. Soon after that, Kelce actually jumped out of the suite and into the stands to drink, party and celebrate with fans.
Check this out:
And more:
You absolutely love to see it. The man left the comfort of the suite where he got to hang out with Taylor Swift just to party with the people.
Before the game, the elder Kelce made his way through the parking lot, partying with Bills Mafia in the tailgate area. The man is loving his offseason.