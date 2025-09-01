Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson trolled by viral beach yoga sign before UNC debut
By Josh Sanchez
Bill Belichick is making his college football coaching debut on Monday night, but fans in attendance at Kenan Memorial Stadium came armed with some jokes. Before Belichick could lead the UNC football team onto the field, the perfect sign was spotted in the crowd.
One fan decided to poke fun at Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson's viral beach yoga session with their sign, showing a silhouette of Hudson being lifted into the air by Belichick's feet.
The sign was captioned, "Air Jordon," and an image of the sign spread like crazy on social media.
That's how it's done.
A harmless sign referencing a viral moment from the summer? You have to respect the creativity.
Belichick makes his debut with the Tar Heels against the visiting TCU Horned Frogs. Whether UNC comes out a winner remains to be seen, but stay tuned, because at the very least we may get to witness more incredible signs.
