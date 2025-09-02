Tuesday Roundup: Bill Belichick's deflating debut, Micah Parsons' injury, and more
By Tyler Reed
Your three-day weekend is over, and nothing I can say will put you in a good mood. But I'm going to at least give it a shot.
We're mere days away from the start of the NFL season, plus, it's only a four-day work week. That sounds like a win to me. Let's get you up to speed with the biggest headlines in sports before you start your Tuesday.
Here is the Tuesday Roundup.
Flat Debut
Bill Belichick's coaching debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels got off to an electric start. However, the power went out shortly after as the TCU Horned Frogs gave Bill and his Heels the business.
The Belichick era in Chapel Hill could still be successful, but one thing is for sure: it won't be happening overnight.
Will Parsons Play?
Green Bay Packers fans are counting down the days for their Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions, and it's all because they can't wait to see Micah Parsons suit up in the green and yellow.
But fans may have to wait a little bit for that debut. NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that Parsons' "back" injury he was dealing with in Dallas, is still bothering him, and his status for Sunday is still uncertain. I'm going to say he will be ready to play.
Monday had a lot of hoopla surrounding Belichick's debut in Chapel Hill. Of course, most of that followed Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who is becoming a walking advertisement. Makes you wonder if that was the plan all along for "Hair Jordon?"
It's good we don't have primetime football for the next two days. Really, it's not, but I have to tell myself that. Recharge your batteries and let's get back to some long-term couch sitting this weekend, shall we?
