Jordon Hudson blamed for tacky Bill Belichick press conference backdrop after UNC loss
By Josh Sanchez
It just wasn't meant to be for Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels in his college football coaching debut. The TCU Horned Frogs stormed into Kenan Memorial Stadium and steamrolled UNC, 48-14.
Of course, Belichick was getting roasted before and during the game, and the jokes kept coming after the internet caught wind of his ridiculous post-game press conference setup. That led to Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson catching some strays.
Belichick walked to the podium after getting blown out with a balloon arch serving as the backdrop.
The balloons were in Tar Heels colors, but it quickly became a laughing stock for looking like a dejected Belichick was speaking at sorority rush week.
It didn't take long for everyone to blame Hudson for the over the top setup.
"I’ll give you 24 guesses on who picked the backdrop decor," one X user joked, referencing Hudson's age. Another quipped, "Are they taking Senior Prom pictures after?"
Brutal.
Even established reporters were ripping Belichick's setup as the "tackiest setup" in "football history." That's got to sting.
Others were calling the look "embarrassing" and pointing out that Belichick's heart didn't appear into the entire situation. But, it is Belichick, after all. And he's never been one to charm you with his charisma.
We'll see if Belichick and the Tar Heels can bounce back next weekend when they travel to face the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, September 6.
There's no word on whether balloons will be at the post-game party.
