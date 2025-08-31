The Big Lead

Updated ESPN FPI college football Top 25 rankings after wild Week 1

The updated ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings have been released following a wild Week 1 of the 2025 college football season.

By Josh Sanchez

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning on a run at The Shoe.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning on a run at The Shoe. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

There are still a couple of games remaining in Week One of the 2025 college football season, but ESPN has already dropped its updated FPI Top 25 rankings after a wild weekend full of upsets and standout performances.

It's safe to say the updated rankings will ruffle some feathers.

Despite losing in the marquee matchup of the weekend, the Texas Longhorns remain atop the FPI rankings, followed by Georgia. Ohio State, which beat Texas, jumped one spot to No. 3.

MORE: 3 biggest headlines from Week 1 of 2025 college football season

The top five is rounded out by the Ole Miss Rebels, who jumped six spots, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar passes in the first half against Nevada at Beaver Stadium
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar passes in the first half against Nevada at Beaver Stadium / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State and USC were the big winners of the weekend, leaping 10 spots and eight spots, respectively, while Alabama plummeted following its embarrassing loss to unranked Florida State.

Where does your favorite team stand after Week One?

A full look at the ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings after Week 1 can be seen below.

WATCH: Alabama football fan becomes viral meme by perfectly flipping bird after upset loss

Updated ESPN FPI Top 25 Rankings after Week 1

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning leaves the field following the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning leaves the field following the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State (+1)
4. Ole Miss (+6)
5. Penn State
6. USC (+8)
7. Oregon
8. Notre Dame (-2)
9. Tennessee (-1)
10. LSU (+2)
11.South Carolina
12.Florida (+1)
13.Alabama (-10)
14.Texas A&M (-5)
15.Miami (+2)
16.Auburn (+5)
17.BYU (+5)
18.Missouri (+5)
19.Utah (+26)
20.Michigan (-5)
21.Clemson (-5)
22.Oklahoma (-2)
23.Iowa State (+10)
24.SMU (-5)
25.Kansas (+1)

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 1 of 2025 college football season

SPORTS MEDIA: Best ESPN College GameDay signs for Lee Corso's final show

DeBOER DOWN: Florida State Seminoles stun Alabama in Week 1 of 2025 college football season

PLAYOFFS?! Lee Corso makes college football national championship prediction ahead of final show

VIRAL: Alabama football fan becomes instant meme by perfectly flipping bird after upset loss

Home/CFB