Updated ESPN FPI college football Top 25 rankings after wild Week 1
By Josh Sanchez
There are still a couple of games remaining in Week One of the 2025 college football season, but ESPN has already dropped its updated FPI Top 25 rankings after a wild weekend full of upsets and standout performances.
It's safe to say the updated rankings will ruffle some feathers.
Despite losing in the marquee matchup of the weekend, the Texas Longhorns remain atop the FPI rankings, followed by Georgia. Ohio State, which beat Texas, jumped one spot to No. 3.
The top five is rounded out by the Ole Miss Rebels, who jumped six spots, and Penn State Nittany Lions.
Iowa State and USC were the big winners of the weekend, leaping 10 spots and eight spots, respectively, while Alabama plummeted following its embarrassing loss to unranked Florida State.
Where does your favorite team stand after Week One?
A full look at the ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings after Week 1 can be seen below.
Updated ESPN FPI Top 25 Rankings after Week 1
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State (+1)
4. Ole Miss (+6)
5. Penn State
6. USC (+8)
7. Oregon
8. Notre Dame (-2)
9. Tennessee (-1)
10. LSU (+2)
11.South Carolina
12.Florida (+1)
13.Alabama (-10)
14.Texas A&M (-5)
15.Miami (+2)
16.Auburn (+5)
17.BYU (+5)
18.Missouri (+5)
19.Utah (+26)
20.Michigan (-5)
21.Clemson (-5)
22.Oklahoma (-2)
23.Iowa State (+10)
24.SMU (-5)
25.Kansas (+1)
