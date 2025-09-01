Thanks to Bill Belichick, UNC vs TCU commands a strong celebrity crowd
The University of North Carolina has fielded a football team since the 19th century. The program has eight ACC conference championships on its resume. But the Tar Heels have never won a national championship in football, or employed a head coach with as much name recognition as Bill Belichick.
At least one of those things will change Monday. A six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach in New England, Belichick is set to debut on the sidelines as the Tar Heels take on TCU.
More news: 'Hair Jordon' shirt has become must-have ahead of Bill Belichick's college debut
Belichick won't be the most famous sports figure in the building Monday, according to a Twitter/X post by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers, Blake Snell, Eric Church, Mia Hamm, and Chase Rice are expected to attend the game, according to Thamel.
His Airness is arguably the most famous athlete in any sport to play collegiately at UNC. For separate generations of football fans, UNC alumni Taylor and Peppers are synonymous with defensive greatness. Snell has a game with the Dodgers on Tuesday in Pittsburgh (though he is not expected to start).
How many players on the UNC roster can they name? Combined?
The answer is moot. Belichick has made his mark before a single down has been recorded in Chapel Hill. If the coach wants to continue what he's already building, the celebs in attendance will know the program for more than just its coach by the day's end.
