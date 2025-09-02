Bill Belichick roasted for blank UNC football depth chart ahead of debut
By Josh Sanchez
The Bill Belichick era for the UNC football program is off to a roaring start. Before the ball was even kicked off at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, the Tar Heels head coach was getting ruthlessly roasted by college football fans across social media.
Whether it be the Jordon Hudson jokes that everyone knew was coming or people rooting for the NFL legend to fail at the collegiate level, everyone had something to say.
Well, everyone except Belichick himself.
Josh Graham who covers the Tar Heels shared a flip card from the press box of UNC's depth chart for the season opener against the the TCU Horned Frogs. There's one problem: It was intentionally left blank.
We all know that Belichick will do anything he can to get ahead. Deflategate, Spygate, Depth chartgate. We'll have to see what creativity he brings to the college level.
Naturally, the internet had jokes and immediately began firing them off at the head coach's expese.
"That’s the last time Belichick’s girlfriend is allowed to fill out the depth chart," one fan joked, referencing Jordon Hudson's alleged close involvement with operations. Another added, "Helpful to learn all the positions prior to the game…you could’ve kept your cheat sheet to yourself man. Now you’re exposed."
Fans were even picking out their favorite players. "' ' at end is a stud," another wrote. "[First-team All-American]." Belichick better hope that he can find success and rack up the wins at UNC, or the jokes are only going to get worse.
