College football top 25 rankings 2025: Coaches Poll released for Week 2
By Josh Sanchez
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is in the books, and it was a wild one. Nothing screams "College football is back!" like seeing the No. 1 team in the country go down, an unranked team knocking off a former powerhouse, and fields being stormed.
In the marquee matchup of the weekend, the top-ranked Texas Longhorns fell to the No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, while Florida State shocked everyone by taking down No. 8 Alabama.
We also saw the LSU Tigers prove they are for real in a top-10 showdown against the Clemson Tigers.
As everyone continues to digest the action from the first full weekend of the season, the latest top 25 rankings are being released. Following Labor Day Weekend, the Coaches Poll for Week 2 was the first to lay out how teams stack up against each other as the season ramps up.
Where does your favorite team stand in the updated Coaches Poll?
A full look at the Coaches Poll for Week 2 of the 2025 college football season can be seen below.
2025 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings- Week 2
- Ohio State (59)
- Penn State (6)
- Georgia (1)
- LSU (1)
- Oregon
- Texas
- Miami
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Arizona State
- South Carolina
- Illinois
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- Florida
- SMU
- Tennessee
- Iowa State
- Florida State
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Texas Tech
- Oklahoma
- BYU
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Kansas State; No. 25 Boise State;
Others Receiving Votes
Utah 117; Louisville 95; Missouri 88; Kansas State 79; Tulane 45; USC 41; Auburn 41; TCU 33; Iowa 23; Navy 17; Georgia Tech 17; Nebraska 13; Memphis 11; South Florida 9; Duke 5; Kansas 4; Washington 3; Vanderbilt 2; FIU 1;
About the Coaches Poll
"The US LBM Coaches Poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools," USA TODAY writes. "The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th."
