Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Kiss On Field After AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl after a thrilling 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Taylor Swift was in attendance and after the contest she celebrated on the field with boyfriend Travis Kelce. The two were caught kissing in the crowd.
Here's video:
Regardless of how you feel about Swift or Kelce, that's a really nice moment. A lot of people have ripped Swift for her appearance at games, and claimed the Chiefs would tank and be distracted her her presence, etc. Well, uh, nope.
Kelce has had his best stretch of games of the season over the past month with Swift in attendance every week. Don't think she's been much of a distraction.
Kelce came up huge on Sunday, catching 11 passes on 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. He and the Chiefs got it together and are rolling at the right time.