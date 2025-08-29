Taylor Swift casually flexes engagement ring cheering on Travis Kelce alma mater
By Josh Sanchez
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and fiancée Taylor Swift made their first public appearance as an engaged couple on Thursday night to cheer on Kelce's alma mater.
The couple was spotted in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium to take in some college football action as the Cincinnati Bearcats took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Kansas City Classic.
During the game, Swift was, of course, captured on camera as she was taking in the action.
MORE: NFL star Travis Kelce makes massive announcement with pop star Taylor Swift
Naturally, everyone was waiting for one specific shot and the cameras delivered with Swift casually flexing her massive engagement ring for everyone to see. The Swifties went wild.
It may not seem like much, but Swifties are a rabid fanbase and the clip has over 59,000 likes and nearly one million views. That's how you know that the power couple moves the needle.
MORE: Taylor Swift roasts males NFL fans in 'New Heights' podcast intro
Unfortunately for Kelce and Swift, the Bearcats came up short as Nebraska scored a 20-17 victory.
Hopefully, Mr. Swift will have better luck when his team takes the field on Friday, September 5, to kick off their 2025 NFL campaign against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Skip Bayless roasts Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers in unhinged NFL rant
MLB: Three-time MLB All-Star, Yankees World Series champion, announces Congressional bid
NCAAF: Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning set for biggest NIL payday in college sports
SPORTS MEDIA: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games
VIRAL: Naomi Osaka debuts 'blinged out'purple US Open kit with matching Labubu named ‘Arthur Flashe’