Jameis being Jameis, LeBron losing everywhere and MLB's golden at-bat proposal in today's Roundup

Munetaka Murakami announced today that 2025 will be his final season in Japan. Next stop: MLB.



Murakami, 24, has 224 HR, 600 RBI and a .945 OPS through 7 seasons and is the youngest player in NPB or MLB history to reach 200 HR.



