Jameis being Jameis, LeBron losing everywhere and MLB's golden at-bat proposal in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Tuesdays are terrible, but at least there are sports...Let's go...As Lakers' LeBron James' slump continues, how worried should Los Angeles be about aging superstar?...LeBron James sounds off on Lakers' 'nasty' offense...Kendrick Perkins makes old 'car' analogy for LeBron James' bad stretch...LeBron James' media company lost $28 million in 2023: report...Rob Manfred says there's buzz from MLB owners around adding an obscure rule...The Golden At-Bat rule could give MLB a new shine. But is it worth it?...Payton Pritchard is making an early case for an NBA award...Jameis Winston had the most Jameis Winston-like game Monday night...Jameis Winston's quote about throwing pick-sixes is pure Jameis gold...Steve Kerr says Warriors veteran is 'doubtful' for Nuggets game...Tom Brady continuing to get bad reviews of his NFL broadcasts...UConn star Paige Bueckers did what no NIL athlete has ever done...Tiger Woods gives grim update on return to PGA Tour...A's Vegas stadium price tag increases by $250 million...Cumulus Radio lawsuit drove Dallas sports-talk host to alcoholism: report...Texans GM rips NFL's 'embarrassing' suspension of Azeez Al-Shaair...Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman contract won't fix what ails Boston's bullpen...Mike Tomlin hates 'Hard Knocks' but he'll surely be the show's big star...
Former Packers Sterling Sharpe, Mike Holmgren among finalists for HOF induction
Who is in and out before the knockout rounds in the NBA Cup?
Report: Posting window for Hyeseong Kim to begin Wednesday
Fantasy football waiver targets for last week of byes
Spicy delay: Hot sauce spill creates traffic jam on Texas interstate
Second-to-last CFB playoff ranks offer last chance to see how nervous teams should be
Commanders hire Campbell’s Company CEO Mark Clouse as team president
Report: Friday morning press conference had "zero" impact on Matt Eberflus firing
Bears-Lions breaks early Thanksgiving record with 37.5 million viewers
Aaron Rodgers looking to finish as Jets' starter: 'We get paid for 17 weeks'
Bears president calls coaching gig “the most coveted job in the National Football League"
Kendrick likes football
That's what Jameis can do for you
More Aaron Rodgers in your face right here
What happens when you win the battle of the birds
The TRON-ifiication of the NBA continues
Party in the USA
Hard to argue with this
The man always gives good quote
Throwback Tuesday?
