Mike Tomlin hates 'Hard Knocks' but he'll surely be the show's biggest star
By Joe Lago
HBO's excellent "Hard Knocks" series covers new territory in the NFL with its latest in-season installment that will cover all four AFC North teams during the final stretch of their 2024 campaigns.
While insights on the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will be interesting, the main attraction will be the Pittsburgh Steelers and the mystique of their longtime head coach Mike Tomlin.
Pulling back the curtain on the methods of Tomlin, the NFL's longest-tenured current head coach, should be fascinating to football fans, and HBO's sneak peek provided a glimpse of what to expect when "Hard Knocks: In Season" debuts Tuesday.
"Are you thriving or surviving?" Tomlin asks during a team meeting. "When s--- gets difficult in practice or in games, do you thrive or survive?"
"You've got your head buried in the sand if you don't think there's tangible reasons why these things happen. And if you're lacking in that mental toughness area, if you are a survivor, then your ass better grow and grow quickly."
Like most football coaches, Tomlin shares the bare minimum with the media during his weekly press conferences, but during "Hard Knocks," he can't hide from the spotlight. The behind-the-scenes footage of how the 52-year-old Tomlin has guided the 9-3 Steelers to the top of the division should be great content for everyone but the Steelers' steely leader.
After Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals, Tomlin couldn't wait to have his microphone removed.
"Take this s--- off of me," Tomlin said as soon as he walked off the field.
On Tuesday, Tomlin was asked if he will be tuning in to the premiere of "Hard Knocks: In Season."
"Absolutely not," he replied.
That's OK, Coach Tomlin. We'll be watching.
