A's Vegas stadium price tag increases by $250 million
By Joe Lago
A's owner John Fisher will have to dig even deeper into his pockets to fund a new stadium in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Journal-Review reported that the estimated price tag for the vagabond MLB franchise's proposed ballpark near The Strip has grown from $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion. The increase was listed in Las Vegas Stadium Authority documents.
The price hike comes from the stadium's new features, namely the addition of 70,000 square feet. The roofed but open-air ballpark will have more clubs and luxury suites as well as fan amenities like under-seat cooling.
A’s executive Sandy Dean told the Review-Journal that the increases are due to a "combination of adding a variety of features to the ballpark along with general increases in construction costs."
“The design process is iterative and has been allowing us to add elements to the ballpark intended to make this a premier facility for Major League Baseball," he added.
The A's must cover any cost overruns on the stadium project proposed for the old Tropicana hotel site.
On Monday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times posted on X/Twitter the letter that Fisher sent to the Clark County Stadium Authority to certify that the A's will have "adequate financial security for the performance of the financial obligations" for their new Vegas ballpark.
The Nevada legislature approved $380 million in public funds for an A's stadium in Vegas. However, Fisher can't access that cash until he puts in $100 million of his own money first, according to Shaikin.
Any further dragging of Fisher's feet in Vegas will prolong his team's temporary stay in Sacramento, where the club will play at Sutter Health Park, a minor-league facility that is being renovated to meet major-league standards. The A's will spend at least three seasons in California's capital city and perhaps a fourth — all rent-free — while the Vegas stadium is being built.
However, while Fisher waits to fully commit to the Vegas project, the price tag for the ballpark will continue to soar. It's already gone up without any shovels breaking ground.
