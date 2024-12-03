Texans GM Nick Caserio blasts NFL's 'embarrassing' suspension of Azeez Al-Shaair
By Joe Lago
As expected, the NFL suspended Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for his illegal hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The three-game ban was announced Tuesday in a letter by Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, who included a scathing criticism to explain the lengthy ban.
RELATED: Azeez Al-Shaair reportedly will be suspended for hit on Trevor Lawrence
"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, it is troubling and and does not reflect the the core values of the NFL," Runyan wrote. "Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated."
The fallout and backlash from Al-Shaair's tackle of a sliding Lawrence prompted Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans to defend his player. On Monday. Ryans even placed some of the blame on Lawrence, citing the way quarterbacks try to gain an extra yard or two before sliding instead of committing to being a defenseless runner.
Runyan's characterization of Al-Shaair angered the Texans even more. It certainly did not sit well with general manager Nick Caserio.
On Tuesday, Caserio continued the franchise's support of Al-Shaair by delivering his own blistering criticism of the league and its lead disciplinarian.
"What we take umbrage is just the picture that's been painted about Azeez, his intentions, who he is as a person. I mean quite frankly t's bulls---," Caserio said. "And it's unfair to the individual. And it's unfair to the organization. We love everything about Azeez Al-Shaair, what he means to this team, what he brings to this team."
"We have a lot of respect for our opponents. We have a lot of respect for other teams in this league. We want to do things the right way. ... It's a tough situation. It's an unfortunate play," he added. "... Hopefully, Trevor is going to be OK. But to speak on Azeez's intentionality about what he intended to do, some of the comments have been made, quite frankly it's embarrassing."
