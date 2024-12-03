UConn star Paige Bueckers did what no NIL athlete has ever done
NIL deals have changed the landscape of college basketball. The change has allowed NCAA players to capitalize on their popularity and make money from endorsements before they join a professional basketball league.
Speaking of which, UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers remains one of the most popular women's basketball players not named Caitlin Clark.
Per On3, Bueckers' current NIL valuation is reportedly $1.4 million. She has several deals under her belt, including a rare partnership with sneaker powerhouse Nike.
RELATED: For the first time in a long time, UConn is vulnerable
The top 2025 WNBA prospect continues to make history as she became the first-ever college athlete to have her own Nike show design. Bueckers' debut player edition sneakers, G.T. Hustle 3 were recently revealed by Nike.
"It’s definitely motivating to wear your own shoe,” Bueckers said, per Nike. “I grew up wearing Nikes — all the signature shoes — so it’s surreal to have this Player Edition model. I just want to show out in it."
She added: "There are so many details that make this shoe special to me. This is the perfect colorway for me: I love baby blue and lavender, and the Radial Knit makes me feel fly."
Nike paid extreme attention to detail for Bueckers' signature shoe. Apart from the above-mentioned details, it also includes a message from UConn star's father.
The signature shoe will be available to purchase from Dec. 07, 2024. Considering her insane popularity, it wouldn't be a surprise if they sold out in a matter of a few hours.