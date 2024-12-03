Jameis Winston had the most Jameis Winston-like game Monday night
By Max Weisman
The Denver Broncos beat the Jameis Winston-led Cleveland Browns 41-32 Monday night in a much better game than the final score indicates. Monday night's game featured nine touchdowns, including three that were 70 yards or longer. Winston, who has started for the Browns since Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, had the most Jameis Winston game against Denver.
Winston threw for 497 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on 34-of-58 passing. Two of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns, prompting this from Winston following the game.
"I know I'm better than this," Winston said. "I'm praying for the lord to deliver me from pick-sixes."
Winston's first pick-six came late in the second quarter and was returned 71 yards by Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto. His second came at a more crucial point in the game. Trailing 34-32 with under two minutes to play, cornerback Ja'Quan McMillan jumped a pass intended for Elijah Moore and returned it 44 yards, sealing the Broncos victory. Winston actually drove the Browns down inside the five-yard line only to be picked off in the end zone by Cody Barton on the following drive.
On the other hand, Winston's four touchdowns were just as impressive as throwing two long pick sixes. Three of his four touchdown passes came with the Browns deep in Broncos territory, but the fourth was a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy that came one play after the Broncos struck for a 93-yard touchdown.
RELATED: Kirk Cousins' struggles prove Falcons should already regret QB's massive contract
235 of Winston's 497 passing yards went to Jeudy, who recorded the most receiving yards by an NFL player against his former team. Since throwing for 5,109 yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, Winston has been ridiculed by NFL fans for having great passing performances with too many interceptions, much like his performance Monday night.
In his five starts this season, Winston is averaging 336 yards per game and has thrown 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, following his NFL trend of big games with higher than average interceptions. Monday night was another roller-coaster Jameis Winston performance.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
ROUNDUP: LeBron and Aaron Rodgers’ reaching new lows
CFB: Top landing spots for QB transfer Miller Moss
NFL: Falcons must already regret Kirk Cousins contract