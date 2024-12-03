Tom Brady continuing to get bad reviews of his NFL broadcasts
By Max Weisman
The reviews of Tom Brady's broadcasting have been pouring in since his debut in Week 1 and they're all very similar. People don't think Brady is bad in the booth, but that he isn't really adding anything and focusing on the wrong parts of the game.
For example, during the Thanksgiving game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, Brady spent more than 30 seconds talking about Daniel Jones asking the Giants for a release after being benched and how he would have gone about it differently. While this was relevant because the Giants were playing, Jones was demoted to fourth-string quarterback, a factor Brady did not mention in the saga that ended with the two mutually parting ways.
The New York Post's Phil Mushnick pointed out that Brady used the same word to describe most plays. "'Good call', 'good catch', 'good throw'", calling it a "succession of self-evident 'goods.'" Mushnick added that Brady didn't say anything worth remembering, and if he continues to analyze games like this, Fox will have wasted $375 million.
USA Today's Chris Bumbaca, who has been reporting on Brady's broadcasting performance after every game this season, says he's improved since his debut in Week 1. Bumbaca says that Brady's announcing this season has been like he's still yelling in the huddle from his playing days, but noted that he's toned it down since the beginning of the season.
It was always going to be a bit of an adjustment for Brady to move from the field to the announcing booth, and while he's getting there, Brady still has a long way to go. His translation of on the field success to in the booth success hasn't been very Brady-like.
